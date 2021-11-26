Watch
onbikes Winter Wonder Ride for Charity

The Grinch at Curtis HIxon Park Bike Ride
Posted at 9:37 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 09:37:13-05

The most wonderful ride of the year will take place on December 11th in downtown Tampa! The Winter Wonder Ride raises funds for bicycles and helmets for at-risk kids and families in Tampa Bay. The annual event cycles seven miles through downtown Tampa and alongside Bayshore Blvd. before returning to Curtis Hixon Park for an incredible celebration featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff. Guests come dressed in variations of this year’s theme –Grinchmas - for one of the biggest costumed bike rides in the world.

To learn more visit: onbikes.org

