Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

On-Demand Grocery Delivery: Get Your Groceries Without Pausing Your Lifestyle

We're getting the scoop on how you can get your weekly groceries without having to pause your active lifestyle.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 10:38:36-05

How many times did you have to plan your daily or weekend activities around grocery shopping? 

While you may have found the right work-life balance, most would agree that getting your weekly groceries is a tedious chore that can take you away from valuable time you could be spending with loved ones.

DoorDash grocery delivery can help you save time and money. It’s convenient, easy, and more affordable than you may realize. You can save with DoorDash thanks to frequent deals, discounts, and more. DoorDash has been trusted to deliver meals from your favorite restaurants, and now, they can deliver your groceries too to make your favorite meals at home.

Multimedia reporter and trend expert Milly Almodovar joins us to discuss the benefits of grocery delivery and how DoorDash makes it even easier to eliminate the chore of in-person grocery shopping.

For more information, visit DoorDash.com/Grocery-Delivery.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com