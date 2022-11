Spanning over 1,000 years and four counties, "Oldest Tampa Bay" gives readers another way to view the area while appreciating and preserving buildings and businesses that have withstood the test of time.

The book looks at more than 80 of the oldest things and places in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties.

This is Joshua Ginsberg's third book. He tells us he's working on two books for next year, both about Orlando.

You can buy "Oldest Tampa Bay" right now on Amazon.