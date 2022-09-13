Officials Working to Reduce Drowning Deaths, Tips to Keep Your Child Safe Around Water

Drowning continues to be one of the leading causes of death for children birth to six years old. In the last eight years, 89 children have died due to drowning in the Tampa Bay Area.

The Children's Board of Hillsborough County and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue join us to share tips on preventing these deaths from happening.

They recommend parents install two barriers to access any pool and hot tubes, like door alarms and pool fences. You can also use pool safety covers or pool alarms that float to the surface of the pool. Tell children to stay away from the pool without an adult. Also, tell children to stay away from pool and spa drains.

Robert Herrin, public information officer for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, says he's responded to too many calls where children have drowned. Unfortunately, all it takes is an adult taking their eyes off a child for a few minutes for them to drown.

These are preventable deaths. Supervising your child when they are in and around water is very important. We strongly encourage adults to be within arm’s length of children while in the water. In addition to parental supervision, designate an adult “water watcher” give them a whistle or way to distinguish them. Their main responsibility is to watch the pool area for 15 minutes and not read, talk on the phone, or have any other distractions during that time.

Swim lessons for kids under the age of four reduces the risk of drowning by 88%. They strongly encourage parents to call your local aquatics center to enroll your children in swim lessons. 2/3 of small children who downed in a pool were last seen in the house. If you can’t find your child anywhere in the home, and you have a pool, please check the pool.

For more information, head to PreventNeedlessDeaths.com.