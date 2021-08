OddFellows Ice Cream Co., the beloved ice cream company known for their out-of-the-box and quirky ice cream flavors, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new location in one of Tampa Bay’s most desirable retail and residential areas, Hyde Park Village. The Florida Scoop Shop marks the company’s first location in the South, further expanding OddFellows’ footprint across the United States.

To find out more information, visit oddfellowsnyc.com or follow along on Instagram at @oddfellowsnyc.