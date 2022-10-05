October 7 is World Smile Day

World Smile Day is happening on October 7! We're learning more from Smile Train's newest celebrity ambassador, Kimora Lee Simmons.

With the pandemic, inflation, climate change, and other events weighing heavy on people, the global non-profit Smile Train polled the country to see what makes people smile and the results show that people find many of life’s simple pleasures are still what they cherish the most.

World Smile Day was started in 1999 by Harvey Ball, the original creator of the smiley face. Harvey felt the smiley face had become too commercialized over the years and lost its original meaning since its creation in 1963, which was just to bring pure joy to people. The effort behind World Smile Day is to dedicate at least one day a year to smile and spread acts of kindness throughout the world, free of any politics, religion and geography.

Kimora Lee Simons worked with Smile Train this year to design an exclusive, limited edition, All Smiles Are Beautiful t-shirt, with all net proceeds benefiting Smile Train's programs supporting mental health care for children with clefts all over the world.

