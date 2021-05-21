OASIS Opportunities Celebrates 20 years

OASIS Opportunities believes all students deserve equal access to the essentials they need to realize their potential to be exceptional. We provide clothing and other basic necessities to thousands of at-risk and low-income Hillsborough County students each year so they can focus on their education. Learn more about how to support HCPS students through our programs and for updates on our 20th Anniversary Celebration this fall visit us at www.OasisOpportunities.org.
OASIS Opportunities believes all students deserve equal access to the essentials they need to realize their potential to be exceptional. We provide clothing and other basic necessities to thousands of at-risk and low-income Hillsborough County students each year so they can focus on their education. Learn more about how to support HCPS students through our programs and for updates on our 20th Anniversary Celebration this fall visit us at www.OasisOpportunities.org.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com