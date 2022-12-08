Watch Now
'Nutcracker' Coming to the Straz Center Next Week

The Nutcracker is a family-friendly holiday favorite and it's coming to the Straz Center next week! We're getting a preview of the amazing dances you can expect.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Dec 08, 2022
The production includes principal dancers from powerhouse companies, like New York City Ballet, alongside Next Generation Ballet's award-winning young dancers.

The Nutcracker takes audiences into Clara and Drosselmeyer’s fantastical world of dancing sweets, sword-fighting rodents, and some of ballet’s most famous music.

The Nutcracker will be at the Straz Center from Dec. 16-18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

