'Nutcracker' Coming to the Straz Center Next Week

The Nutcracker is a family-friendly holiday favorite and it's coming to the Straz Center next week!

The production includes principal dancers from powerhouse companies, like New York City Ballet, alongside Next Generation Ballet's award-winning young dancers.

The Nutcracker takes audiences into Clara and Drosselmeyer’s fantastical world of dancing sweets, sword-fighting rodents, and some of ballet’s most famous music.

The Nutcracker will be at the Straz Center from Dec. 16-18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.