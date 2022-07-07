When Sister Julia accidentally poisons 52 sisters with her soup, problems unfold. The nuns’ funds aren’t enough to cover the multiple burial costs, so Mother Superior, portrayed by award-winning local actor and drag performer Matthew McGee, organizes a talent show fundraiser to raise the money. Based on the original Nunsense show, these “sisters” are “brothers.” Think of it as “Mrs. Doubtfire enters the convent.”
NUNSENSE: A-MEN JUL 13, 2022 - AUG 07, 2022 Jaeb Theater @ The Straz
