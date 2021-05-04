Watch
Norwegian Cruise Line relaunches "Giving Joy" Campaign

Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Joy
Posted at 9:55 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 09:55:50-04

Following many difficult months, appreciation for teachers is at an all-time high. To help celebrate and recognize all they have done and continue to do to inspire their students every day, Norwegian Cruise Lines is relaunching its "Giving Joy" campaign, awarding 100 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with a free cruise and a chance at up to $25,000 for their school. Joining us to discuss the program is the Vice President of communication and events at Norwegian Cruise Line, Christine Da Silva.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: NCLGIVINGJOY.COM
Sponsored by D S Simon Media

