Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2 – 6) Norwegian Cruise Line is relaunching its award-winning Norwegian’s Giving JoyTM contest – rewarding 100 teachers across the U.S. with a sailing aboard its newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Prima. In addition, the top 3 grand prize winners will receive a seven-day cruise for two and up to a $25,000 donation for their school.

Norwegian’s Giving JoyTM campaign serves to recognize and celebrate educators for their relentless dedication to inspiring students every day, and unwavering commitment to bringing joy to the classroom. The campaign highlights the intersection of travel and education. Travel is one of the most immersive means of education. It broadens our perspective, encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. Last year, more than 1 million votes were cast for over 46,000 nominated teachers.

Beginning May 2nd through June 3rd, Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging people to show their gratitude and help shine a light on these extraordinary individuals by nominating and voting for a deserving teacher at www.nclgivingjoy.com