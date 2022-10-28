Watch Now
Northwestern Mutual Hosting 'Lemon Drop the Mic' Fundraiser

Northwestern Mutual Greater Tampa Bay is hosting its annual fundraiser next week called "Lemon Drop the Mic." All proceeds benefit two pediatric cancer organizations.
On Thursday, November 3, you can enjoy an unforgettable night with great food, a spectacular auction, and a concert performance featuring Nashville singer-songwriter Rivers Rutherford.

All proceeds benefit two pediatric cancer organizations - the 1Voice Foundation, which is the U.S.'s first school for children with cancer, and Alex's Lemonade Stand, a foundation dedicated to the empowerment of the children and families impacted by pediatric cancer.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to NMLemonDropTheMic.square.site.

