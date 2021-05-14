Watch
Normalizing conversation about female reproductive health

Normalizing Conversations about Reproductive Health
Posted at 9:12 AM, May 14, 2021
It’s no secret that sometimes talking about our own reproductive health can be a bit of an embarrassing topic. But one Comedian is taking the lead, and empowering women to have open and honest discussions, take a look.

