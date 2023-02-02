Nominations Now Open to Recognize & Reward Outstanding Local Teachers

Nominations are now open for the Cheers to Public Service awards put on by Irish 31’s iCare Foundation. This program recognizes and rewards extraordinary local educators who undeniably impact the lives of our children and our community as a whole.

Nominations for standout K-12 teachers within Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties will be accepted through April 7, 2023.

Starting on April 10, the community will then vote for their favorite teacher once per day through May 1.

On May 10, 25 winning teachers will be announced and each will receive $1,000 plus other gifts from community partners. Irish 31 will recognize the winners at public celebrations held at restaurants in Hyde Park, Westchase, Wiregrass, and Seminole.

For more information or to make a nomination, visit Irish31.com/Cheers.

A total of $100,000 has been awarded to local teachers since the program’s launch in 2018.