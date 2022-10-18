Watch Now
No7 Beauty Releases New Menopause Skincare Line

No7 is helping you take charge of your skin's health, specifically during milestones such as menopause.
By 2025, more than 1 billion women in the world will be experiencing Menopause. That’s equivalent to 12% of the entire world population of 8 billion. Although menopause impacts such a large group of the population –many women are left without the educational resources they need to learn about this new life stage and its impact on the body.

In honor of World Menopause Day on October 18, science-backed skincare brand No7 is partnering with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park to educate on unexpected skincare changes during Menopause.

They’ve recently released a Menopause skincare line targeting the six key signs of menopausal skin aging, co-created with 7,000 menopausal women.

