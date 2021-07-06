Watch
Nine Lives of the Good Kitty children's book

Nine Lives of the Good Kitty
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 09:19:39-04

A heart-warming tale about moving and making new friends. A short children's story as seen through the eyes of The Good Kitty. The story focuses on learning how to cope with, and ultimately embrace, the difficulties (losing friends, changing schools, and especially fear and the lose of control) children of all ages experience when a family moves.

The book can be found at any major book outlet. Target, Barnes and Nobles, and Walmart are all carrying it. You can also find it on the publisher's website (Olympia.com) and at Amazon. You can also visit our website where you can read an excerpt - www.ninelivesofthegoodkitty.com.

