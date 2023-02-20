Watch Now
'Nina on My Mind': Tribute Concert to Nina Simone Happening Next Month

Posted at 10:23 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 10:23:07-05

Vocalist Synia Carroll is paying tribute to Nina Simone, an iconic singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist, in a concert next month at the Palladium Theater.

Nina’s music spanned styles including classical, folk, gospel, blues, and jazz.

The late photographer, Herb Snitzer, was a friend of Nina’s and captured her in some legendary photos. His jazz images, including some until now unseen Nina photographs, will be projected before and during the show.

The show is happening Thursday, March 2 at the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg at 7:30pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.

