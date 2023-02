"Night Ride" is the only LGBTQ+ to be nominated for a 2023 Academy Award in its category. We're talking with director Eirik Tveiten about what the film is all about.

"Night Ride" shares the story of Ebba who is waiting for the tram, an unexpected turn of events transforms the ride home into something uncomfortable and potentially violent.

You can watch the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12 right here on WFTS.