Nickelodeon's "Side Hustle" Star Jacques Chevelle

Actor Jacques Chevelle, who plays Jaget on Nickelodeon's "Side Hustle," stops by to talk about the show. He also discusses some of his favorite places to frequent in Tampa when he visits his family.
Posted at 9:07 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 09:07:21-04
Actor Jacques Chevelle, who plays Jaget on Nickelodeon's "Side Hustle," stops by to talk about the show. He also discusses some of his favorite places to frequent in Tampa when he visits his family.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com