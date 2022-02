What do a NFL Player, Lowe’s Home Improvement and a non-profit organization called “Rebuilding Together” have in common? They all want to provide critical repairs to homes of people in need. Joining us now to discuss this year’s ‘Kickoff to Rebuild’ campaign is Wide Receiver of the Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown and President and CEO of Rebuilding Together, Caroline Blakely.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: REBUILDINGTOGETHER.ORG

This segment is paid for by Rebuilding Together