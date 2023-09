A night of dinner and live music, all to help a very special cause.

Soundtracts, happening next weekend, benefits the Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center - a one-stop shop to help the homeless community in Pinellas County. They offer daily three-course dinners, a food pantry, and much more.

Soundtracts is happening on Saturday, October 14 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the St. Therese Byzantine Catholic Church in St. Pete.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.