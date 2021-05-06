Watch
Next Generation Ballet's Swan Lake

Next Generation Ballet's Swan Lake at the Straz
Posted at 10:13 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06

This glorious story ballet follows beautiful Odette, trapped in a swan’s body by an evil sorcerer’s spell. Only Prince Siegfried’s love can break the curse – but when the sorcerer tricks Siegfried into proclaiming his love for the wrong woman, Odette must risk her life to change her fate. We talk with Philip Neal, the Artistic Director and Next Generation Ballet and Dance Department Chair of the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory to learn more.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org or by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

