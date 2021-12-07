Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Next Generation Ballet's Nutcracker Show

items.[0].videoTitle
The Nutcracker at The Straz
Posted at 11:50 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 11:50:33-05

Next Generation Ballet’s Nutcracker, featuring principal dancers from American Ballet Theatre alongside award-winning young dancers, will be performed at the Straz Center Dec. 17-19. From the moment the lights dim, audiences are transported to a magical place filled with toy soldiers, a growing Christmas tree, giant mice and crystalline waltzing snowflakes. “This Nutcracker is a standout among many.” (Sarasota Herald-Tribune)

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045
outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online. Handling fees will apply

Get your tickets at: www.StrazCenter.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com