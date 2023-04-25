Next Generation Ballet's Don Quixote features 80 young dancers and guest artist Irene Rodriguez, as well as stunning sets and costumes, in an intriguing ballet featuring the valiant Don Quixote. Don Quixote is filled with fiery spirit and passion. Performances May 6 at 2 and 7 and May 7 at 2 at the Straz. Tickets: 813.229.7827, www.strazcenter.org and at the Box Office.
