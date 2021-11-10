Watch
Newsom Eye Opens New Location

Posted at 9:35 AM, Nov 10, 2021
Newsom Eye has opened a new location that serves four convenient locations; Clearwater, South Tampa, Carrollwood and Sebring.

Services we provide; Adjustable Cataract Surgery, LASIK, Glaucoma surgery, medical retina, cornea, comprehensive eye exams.

3165 N. McMullen Booth Rd, Bldg A-1, Clearwater, FL 33761
Phone: (727)-788-3937
Website: www.newsomeye.com
Facebook: Newsom Eye
Instagram: @newsomeye
LinkedIn: Newsom Eye
Twitter: Newsom_Eye

