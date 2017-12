Still planning for your New Year's Eve Party? Party Planner Brooke Palmer Kuhl gives us some good ideas.

Keep it simple and cozy- make it easy! Don't invite your 2000 Facebook friends

Bring your own drink to share, have a bubbles bar

Don't want to have a party? Haven has a pre fixed menu for $50! Free glass of champs after 10

Élevage has seating with 10 glasses of Veuve

Cliquot and watch the ball drop at EDGE

Wherever you go make a reservation