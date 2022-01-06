New Year Wine and Cheese Pairing Ideas

Sandra Guibord is the Founder and CEO of Sandra's Wine Life, a multi-media wine lifestyle and wine industry resource platform that celebrates selecting and enjoying wines for entertaining.

Today she introduces us to a unique Cheese and wine pairing with an interesting story behind the pair.

Sandra is also a sought-after corporate wine educator, working with top corporations to entertain their VIP clients and executives. Sandra brings over two decades of experience across media and entertainment, including as a Wilhelmina model and actress.

For more information, visit sandraswinelife.com

