New Year, New Products for 2022

New Year. New You. New Us. 2022 is here and our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert is back with us with some of his favorite products to make this year, the best year.

Nivea Sensitive & Radiant Body Lotion- CVS

A New Year means a New You. Let’s start with skincare. NIVEA’s Sensitive & Radiant Body Lotion is perfect for those looking to switch up their beauty routine in the New Year.

Enriched with Deep Nourishing Serum, Pro-Vitamin B5, and Pearl Extract, this body lotion provides 48 hours of nourishing moisture, soothing dry sensitive skin and leaving it looking radiant and healthy. The hypoallergenic, & fragrance free formula reduces the signs of dry, sensitive skin and leaves skin feeling calm and comfortable throughout the day. You can find it at CVS.

Sports Illustrated Collection- JCPenney/JCP.com

Lots of people like to start new workout routines in the new year, and you may as well do it in style. The Sports Illustrated collection is an inclusive, performance-driven lifestyle apparel line for men, women and kids exclusively designed for JCPenney. The design features include subtle Sports Illustrated branding and bold designs with a retro flair on tracksuits, t-shirts, shorts, joggers, crop tops, sports bras, skirts, outerwear and more. You can find it exclusively at JCPenney and JCP.com.

Learning Resources Skill Builder Activity Sets- LearningResources.com/Amazon.com

You want start the year off smart by building school readiness skills for every age (toddler, preschool, Kindergarten). The Learning Resources Skill Builders activity sets include all of the tools necessary to help little ones learn and retain lessons in Reading, Math and even basic Toddler skills, through hands-on play! But that’s not all, families can go online to LearningResources.com as there's loads of free content including worksheets, downloadable activities and more. These sets retail for less than 20 dollars on Amazon and Learning Resources. All Skill Builders come with a built-in carrying case for learning on-the-go

siggi’s skyr- Whole Foods, Amazon.com, Instacart, and more

Last up, let’s talk food! Siggi’s skyr is the traditional yogurt of Iceland, made with simple ingredients, low in sugar, and rich in protein. Their products are all natural, containing real fruit and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, preservatives, gums, or added colors. One serving of siggi’s yogurt uses 4x the amount of milk as a regular cup of yogurt, making it thick and protein-rich. The product line includes skier in non-fat, low-fat and whole milk varieties, drinkable yogurt, and plant-based coconut-blend in a variety of flavors. You can grab it at Whole Foods, Amazon, Instacart, and more.