New TV Drama Series 'The Advocate' Filmed Locally in Tampa Bay

A new hit TV drama series, "The Advocate," was just released nationwide and it was filmed entirely in Tampa Bay!
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jan 10, 2023
The storyline of "The Advocate" was inspired by true events. After a near death experience, a child protective investigator gains extraordinary Holy Spirit gifts, teaming up with detectives to protect and rescue those most vulnerable.

There are safety tips in each episode, helping families and children to protect against predators.

"The Advocate" is now available for streaming on Pureflix, through the Roku app, or online. For more information, visit Pureflix.com.

