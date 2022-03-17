New Spring Products with Josh McBride

Spring is right around the corner and with a new season comes new ideas, products, and more to keep you on top of your game. Joining us with some spring essentials ideas is our friend, Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride.
Products featured in segment:
1. Mutual Weave Collection- JCPenney/JCP.com
3. Nivea Sensitive & Radiant Body Wash/Body Lotion- WalMart
4. Febreze Ember- Retailers Nationwide
5. Martini & Rossi Asti DOCG- Retailers Nationwide
