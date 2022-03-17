Watch
New Spring Products with Josh McBride

Posted at 10:18 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 10:18:48-04

Spring is right around the corner and with a new season comes new ideas, products, and more to keep you on top of your game. Joining us with some spring essentials ideas is our friend, Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride.

Products featured in segment:

1. Mutual Weave Collection- JCPenney/JCP.com

2. RetailMeNot.com

3. Nivea Sensitive & Radiant Body Wash/Body Lotion- WalMart

4. Febreze Ember- Retailers Nationwide

5. Martini & Rossi Asti DOCG- Retailers Nationwide

To get more ideas for spring, follow Josh on Instagram at @JoshyMcB

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

