7th + Grove‘s newest concept delivers fresh cocktails, Caribbean soul cuisine, and a taste of Tampa’s rich history.

The new speakeasy Madame Fortune Dessert Room + HiFi Parlour is a delicious destination for tourists and Tampa Bay residents to adore. You can find it hidden inside Roast On 7th in Ybor City.

For more information, follow them on Instagram @MadameFortuneTPA.