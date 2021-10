If you’re in your 40s or 50s, it might seem like your skin is aging overnight. NextTribe.com Beauty Director Cheryl Kramer Kaye is here to talk about SeeMe Beauty, a new skincare line developed for—and by—women 50-plus. But don’t call it “old lady” cream.

Exclusively at SeeMeBeauty.com. Use code WFTS20 for 20% off.

Paid for by NextTribe.com