New Series "Pooch Perfect" Coming to ABC Tuesday March 30th

"Pooch Perfect," a new show airing on ABC Tuesday March 30th, is hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, this dog-grooming competition series showcases 10 of the best pet stylists in the country. This show is about dog lovers, made by dog lovers, for dog lovers. Everyone who is involved in this show is a dog enthusiast. This is not just a dog grooming show. “Pooch Perfect” shared the stories of these incredibly talented professional groomers, and while the dogs are at the heart, the series will not focus on the technical aspects of grooming. Instead, it will lean into the “magic” of the transformations.

We sit down with Housewife, Entrepreneur and Dog Activist, Lisa Vanderpump and Veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris to learn more.

Visit their website: https://abc.com/shows/pooch-perfect

