New series “Home Economics” joins ABC’s Wednesday night comedy block

Posted at 9:20 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 09:20:31-04

Executive produced by and starring Topher Grace, new series “Home Economics” joins ABC’s Wednesday night comedy block. From writers and executive producers Michael Colton and John Aboud, the series takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton. The series is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature. ABC Signature, alongside 20th Television, is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Learn more on ABC's Website.

