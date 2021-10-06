Watch
New Season of Shark Tank

Posted at 8:38 AM, Oct 06, 2021
“Shark Tank,” the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning business-themed unscripted series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC on Friday, October 8th at 8p ET.

Last season, “Shark Tank” delivered its most-watched season in three years, and this season, they have added four new guest sharks. Emma Grede, CEO and co- founder of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS; Kevin Hart, actor, investor and entrepreneur; Peter Jones, the sole remaining original Dragon on the BBC’s “Dragons’ Den”; and Nirav Tolia, co-founder of Nextdoor, will appear individually alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes during the 2021-2022 season. Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND, also returns this season.

We speak with Veteran Shark and Billionaire Mark Cuben along with the first Black female Guest Shark, CEO and Co-Founder of Good American and Founding Partner of SKIMS Emma Grede.

