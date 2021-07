After a year of weddings being put on hold, wedding season is officially here and brides are flocking to Kleinfield, the premier bridal mecca, for help completing their perfect wedding vision! While Randy can’t be in the salon full-time yet, he is working his magic from afar and ushering in a new virtual era in the Kleinfeld.

Say Yes to the Dress premieres this Saturday, July 17th at 8 p.m. on TLC.

For more information visit: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/say-yes-to-the-dress/