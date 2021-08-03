Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

New Season of Dr. Pimple Popper

items.[0].videoTitle
Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC
Posted at 9:34 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 09:34:13-04

Everyone’s favorite Dermatologist, Dr. Sandra Lee, is on the case with more challenging skin conditions to treat.

This season, with pandemic safety protocols still in place, Dr. Lee is busier than ever. These brand new episodes will feature some of her most challenging cases to date including a patient who has enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies and are so large, that he can barely breathe—it is a record-breaking case of rhinophyma; two sisters who reunite and bond over their undiagnosed mystery face bumps; a woman who has been called a monster due to her genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis, that causes head to toe bumps; and a return patient with hopes that Dr. Lee can remove more of her face growths that stem from a birthmark on her face. With some of these cases being so extreme, Dr. Lee occasionally teams up with specialists to provide the best outcome possible.

Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, is a renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon who is known for treating challenging skin conditions in an effort to help her patients live a life free of discomfort or embarrassment by their particular skin condition.

For more info, visit: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/dr-pimple-popper/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com