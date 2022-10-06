New Season, New Essential Products for Fall

Fall is here and with a new season comes new products and trends.
Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride joins us to give us some tips on some great fall essentials.
To find more, you can follow Josh on Instagram at @JoshyMcB.
Fall is here and with a new season comes new products and trends.
Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride joins us to give us some tips on some great fall essentials.
To find more, you can follow Josh on Instagram at @JoshyMcB.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com