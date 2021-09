Fall is right around the corner! The bakers at Dough are ready and are rolling out their new fall treats! We join Executive Baker Tina Contes as she walks us through some of the new fall treats! In addition, Happy Hour is now at Dough and we have the details!

Special offer: Happy Hour - Buy a Latte and a classic doughnut for $5 from 2-5 on Weekdays.

Learn more on their website.