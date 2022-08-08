New, Powerful Production Coming to Studio Grand Central

A new, powerful production is coming to Studio Grand Central in St. Petersburg. "Something Clean" debuts August 11th and runs through the 28th.

It follows a woman named Charlotte, who has been a mother for nineteen years, a wife for three decades, and a respectable community member her entire life. But when her only child is incarcerated for sexual assault, her once-immaculate world is forever tainted.

Selina Fillinger’s intimate new drama follows one woman struggling to make sense of her own grief, love, and culpability.

You can learn more or buy tickets at StudioGrandCentral.com.