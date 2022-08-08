Watch Now
New, Powerful Production Coming to Studio Grand Central

The Off-Central Players present "Something Clean," opening August 11. The producing artistic director and a cast member joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about what you can expect from this important production.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 10:25:54-04

A new, powerful production is coming to Studio Grand Central in St. Petersburg. "Something Clean" debuts August 11th and runs through the 28th.

It follows a woman named Charlotte, who has been a mother for nineteen years, a wife for three decades, and a respectable community member her entire life. But when her only child is incarcerated for sexual assault, her once-immaculate world is forever tainted.

Selina Fillinger’s intimate new drama follows one woman struggling to make sense of her own grief, love, and culpability.

You can learn more or buy tickets at StudioGrandCentral.com.

