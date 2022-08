SAGES Theater is touring Tampa Bay with a new, free "Play with a Purpose."

It's a comedy show performed by seniors called "Phoney Baloney," bringing awareness to phone scams to their peers.

In the play, a group of friends meet at a senior center and swap tales of scam calls that have come their way. Through their experiences, the audience will learn how scammers operate and how best to avoid them.

The play is free. To see showtimes, check out SAGESTheater.org.