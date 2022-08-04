New Photography Exhibit on Display at Tampa Museum of Art

Tampa Museum of Art is presenting 40-years of groundbreaking photography in their new exhibit by Dawoud Bay and Carrie Mae Weems.

It brings together 140 words that give a unique glimpse into Bey and Weems’ distinct artistic approaches and trajectories, as well as their shared focus on representing communities and histories that have largely been unseen.

This collection of images amplifies the artists’ conversation with history and African American culture, with each exploring similar themes of race, class, representation, and systems of power throughout their careers.

It's on display at the Tampa Museum of Art until October 23, then it goes on a nationwide tour. Learn more at TampaMuseum.org.