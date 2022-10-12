New Paint Can Protect You and Your Pups Paws on Hot Pavement

Backyard pool and patio time is great for both two-legged and four-legged friends alike. However, one of the many downsides is scalding hot surface temperatures that burn your feet and your puppy's paws.

Fear not, there’s a brand-new line of floor paint and concrete stain products from Glidden Paint by PPG, featuring cool surface technology, which can limit surface temperatures by up to 20 percent, keeping concrete surfaces, wood patios, porches, and pool decks feeling cool.

In celebration of the launch, the Glidden brand shared a behind-the-scenes look at ‘Puppy Pool Party,’ a campaign designed to bring the products’ benefits to life.

Home improvement and lifestyle expert Katheryn Emery also show us how to keep the summer going through the fall with ways to enjoy your outdoor space!

For more information, head to BeTheBestHome.com.