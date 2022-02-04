Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

New Menu of Sandwiches at Subway for the Big Game

Big Game Eats
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 09:30:41-05

The Big Game is almost upon us and Subway is doing something super cool. A brand new menu of sandwiches created by some of the biggest names in the game. It gets even better, three NFL players are autographing their own sandwiches! We got a sneak peek of what's coming to the Big Game experience in Los Angeles.

