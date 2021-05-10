Watch
New LINGR Restaurant Opening soon in St. Pete

Posted at 8:50 AM, May 10, 2021
LINGR is a New Restaurant in Downtown St. Pete set to open in June with an Asian and Nordic theme. Chef Jeffrey Jew is well known in St. Pete and nationally known as a TOP CHEF contestant. Diners know him from BellaBrava and Stillwaters Tavern on Beach Drive in St. Pete. LINGR is located at 400 Sixth Street South. They will serve DINNER first then lunch, then breakfast. Inside and Outside seating will have 150 seats

Stay up to date on LINGR's opening day and menu options by visiting their website:
www.lingrrestaurant.com.

