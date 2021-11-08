New Launch from Augustinus Bader

Watch
Augustinus Bader Hair Care LIne
Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 10:29:57-05

Last month, we brought you big, new-product news from award-winning and celebrity-adored skincare line Augustinus Bader. Now, beauty writer and editor Cheryl Kramer Kaye is back with more exciting launches from the brand that will have heads turning in Hollywood, and all along the Gulf Coast.

Augustinus Bader skincare products entered the market just over three years ago and have really rocketed to success, winning more than 60 beauty industry awards and A-list celebrity fans. The line uses clean and sustainably-sourced ingredients and has the most gorgeous recyclable packaging I’ve ever seen. But the most important thing contributing to the success of Augustinus Bader is that it works.

Augustinus Bader Haircare can be found at augustinusbader.com.

