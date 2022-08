A local artist is creating some unique jewelry with big personality!

Shante Ward is the owner and creator of Wired Gems. She sat down with Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about how she comes up with her creative ideas and the longevity of her products.

You can check out her jewelry at wiredgems.bigcartel.com. Wired Gems is also running the Recycle Sale with up to 75% off! Just use code T3TWGC at checkout.