New Habitat Opens at ZooTampa

ZooTampa is celebrating the natural wonders of our state with a new exhibit called 'Florida Wilds,' now open!
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 23, 2022
ZooTampa is celebrating the natural wonders of our state with a new habitat called "Florida Wilds."

It's home to many rescued animals, including three endangered panthers and three black bears who have been deemed non-releasable and serve as conservation ambassadors for their species.

Florida Wilds aims to educate guests on environmental conservation.

We're also getting a sneak peak at what you can expect from ZooTampa's Halloween event, "Creatures of the Night."

ZooTampa members can reserve their spot now. General admission tickets go on sale on September 1.

For more information, head to ZooTampa.org.

