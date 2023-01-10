Watch Now
New Exhibit on Display at Museum of Fine Arts in St. Pete

A new exhibit, titled "True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism," is on display right now at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Pete.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 10:21:17-05

It's on display now through March 26.

"True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism" presents works by one of the most celebrated sculptors of all time, side by side with extraordinary paintings by his renowned contemporaries. Rodin (1840-1917) created dramatic works that are instantly recognizable, and pervade our collective cultural consciousness. This exhibition includes nearly 40 of his masterpieces, ranging from intimately scaled marble statues to monumental bronzes.

For tickets or more information, visit MFAStPete.org.

