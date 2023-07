The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement has a new exhibit now on display.

"Dignity and Grace: These Humbler Metals" features more than 350 works of art, including metalworks, lamps, chandeliers, and more, created by the most renowned and gifted artisans and enterprises from the period.

This beautiful exhibit is open now through December 31, 2023. For more information, visit MuseumAACM.org.